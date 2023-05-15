Spartans to face Buckeyes in primetime on WILX

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University Spartans football team knew they would travel to Columbus to face the Ohio State Buckeyes for the 2023-24 season. Now they know what time they’ll be playing.

The matchup on Nov. 11 will be in primetime - 7:30 p.m. on WILX.

Spartans in Primetime!



📅 | Nov. 11th

⏰ | 7:30pm ET

📺 | NBC#RELENTLESS pic.twitter.com/al6ofZsXCO — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) May 15, 2023

The Buckeyes responded to the Spartans’ tweet with one of their own, saying “Under the lights. At the Shoe.”

The matchup is the only MSU game of the season, so far, with a start time announced. The season kicks off with the Central Michigan Chippewas traveling to Spartan Stadium on Friday, Sept. 1. You can see the rest of the MSU football schedule here.

