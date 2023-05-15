Spartans to face Buckeyes in primetime on WILX
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University Spartans football team knew they would travel to Columbus to face the Ohio State Buckeyes for the 2023-24 season. Now they know what time they’ll be playing.
The matchup on Nov. 11 will be in primetime - 7:30 p.m. on WILX.
Spartans in Primetime!— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) May 15, 2023
📅 | Nov. 11th
⏰ | 7:30pm ET
📺 | NBC#RELENTLESS pic.twitter.com/al6ofZsXCO
The Buckeyes responded to the Spartans’ tweet with one of their own, saying “Under the lights. At the Shoe.”
The matchup is the only MSU game of the season, so far, with a start time announced. The season kicks off with the Central Michigan Chippewas traveling to Spartan Stadium on Friday, Sept. 1. You can see the rest of the MSU football schedule here.
More from News 10 Sports:
- Mike and Mark Rademacher, Paul Davison inducted into Grand Ledge Baseball Hall of Fame
- St. Johns’ Konnor Near “can’t wait” to play at Oklahoma
- Lions to open 2023 NFL season at the Chiefs on WILX
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.