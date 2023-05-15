Search for 2023 Michigan Christmas tree kicks off

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The search for the tree to grace the Capitol grounds for this holiday season has begun.

The Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB) is tasked with searching and harvesting the state Christmas tree and asking the public for help spotting the perfect tree.

Over the last 36 years, trees have come from locations across the state—from backyards to public land near highways and forests.

Last year’s 63-foot spruce was donated by mother and daughter business partners, Mary Ann and Caitlin Beck, from St. Johns in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula.

“Although it just stopped snowing, a Pure Michigan summer is quickly approaching, and that is a great time for Michiganders to seek out the perfect tree,” said DTMB Director Michelle Lange. “Each year, our team looks forward to selecting the state Christmas tree that becomes a destination for friends and families during the holiday season.”

To be considered, trees need to meet the following criteria:

Spruce or fir tree

At least 60 feet tall with a maximum crown of 24 feet and maximum trunk diameter of 30-inches

Easy access to the road, with no interference from wires

Available at no cost

The deadline for tree nominations is Monday, Aug. 14.

Those who wish to nominate a tree are asked to email their name, telephone number, a photograph of the tree, and information about its size and location to ChristmasTree@michigan.gov or by mail to:

Christmas Tree Search

Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget

Building Operations Division

P.O. Box 30026

Lansing, MI 48909

Each year, DTMB works with the Michigan Association of Timbermen and the Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association to bring the tree to Lansing in late October.

The journey will culminate with a tree-lighting ceremony Friday, Nov. 17, at the 39th Annual Silver Bells in the City in downtown Lansing.

