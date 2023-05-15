Potter Park Zoo celebrates Mother’s Day with free admission

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Moms were invited to Potter Park Zoo on Sunday for a free day in the park.

Potter Park said they invited all moms to come to the park for Mother’s Day to enjoy free admission to the zoo. According to the park, Mother’s Day is one of their busiest times of the year. Since 2007, they have given mothers a free ticket to the park on Mother’s Day when Ingham County took over running the zoo.

Jon Lawrence from Potter Park said the crowds speak for themselves.

“We have many from out of town so it’s a wonderful great way to spend your day in Lansing, but our members love this day as well cause they get to bring their extended families as well as those who are here and local in Lansing, they get to bring their extended families and enjoy some free admission day and mothers are cherished and it is a great day for moms,” said Lawrence.

The zoo said it is also a time to celebrate moms in the animal kingdom at Potter Park.

