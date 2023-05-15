Officials continue to search for incorrectly released Michigan prisoner

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials continue to search for prisoner Christopher Bibbs Jr. after he was incorrectly released from a county jail in Ohio.

The Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) said Bibbs is serving a four to ten-year sentence for carjacking out of Wayne County and was transported to Warren County, Ohio, as needed in court there.

MDOC was notified on March 23 that the county jail incorrectly released him just after 2 p.m., and he was allowed to leave the jail on foot.

Since he was released, a series of efforts were undertaken to locate Bibbs, including working with his family.

The department is now seeking the public’s help in locating him.

Bibbs is believed to be in the Detroit area.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bibbs or who may have seen him is urged to call 911 or the 24-hour tip hotline at 1-844-362-8477.

Bibbs is 21 years old and has a tattoo on his left forearm that reads, “only the strong survive.” He is 5′10′' and weighs approximately 160 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was incarcerated in May of 2022 and had been serving his time at the Thumb Correctional Facility in Lapeer before he was transported to the jail in Ohio, where he faced charges there for improper handling of a firearm in a vehicle, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and providing false information to police.

Citizens should not approach this individual if they see him and should contact law enforcement immediately.

The MDOC will continue sharing updates on its social media accounts until this prisoner is returned to custody.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.