Michigan’s Head Start programs build stronger communities for families

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 23,000 students across Michigan are in Head Start Programs.

That includes hundreds at Capital Area Community Services Head Start in Lansing.

When most people think of Head Start, they think of children in preschool, but for Capital Area Community Services, Head Start is for the entire family.

“Programs like Head Start do just what we say we do,” said Dr. Nolana Nobles. “We give families a head start and making them competitive in the space that is the American climate.”

Nobles, the director for Capital Area Community Services Head Start, said the agency offers health, nutrition and social services to all their families.

“Children don’t just develop in a bubble. It takes a community,” Nobles said. “For families, in order to navigate that community, they need help.”

She said she’s seeing more and more families come to use all the services since the COVID pandemic started.

“Families began to see that some of the resources that they may have taken for granted just disappeared,” Nobles said. “So, they come to Head Start and say ‘Hey, I need help with, insert item,’ and Head Start goes ‘We can help you with that.’”

She said everything they do is to ultimately help children and their families succeed in life. She went to Head Start herself and said it’s an honor to serve Lansing families.

