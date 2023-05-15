Michigan’s ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign returns to curb seatbelt violations

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Monday, there will be more law enforcement looking out for people not wearing their seatbelts.

It’s part of Michigan’s “Click It or Ticket” campaign.

In Michigan, more than 250 people not wearing seatbelts were killed in traffic crashes in 2021. That was a rise of more than 11% from the year prior.

Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth said wearing a seatbelt is often the difference between life and death.

“It’s amazing how many crashes where we go to and you roll up and you say there’s no way anybody survived that and oftentimes the people aren’t injured at all,” Wriggelsworth said. “Some other minor crashes you roll up to, you expect nobody to be hurt and someone is not wearing their seatbelt and they are really hurt or killed.”

The campaign’s goal is to remind everyone of the importance of buckling up when driving. It runs Monday through June 4.

Not wearing a seatbelt in Michigan can result in a ticket of at least $50. The fine is greater if there is a child in the vehicle without a seatbelt.

