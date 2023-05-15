Michigan soldier killed in WWII accounted for, will be buried in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A soldier from Grand Rapids killed during World War II will be returning home.

U.S. Army Pfc. Willard H. Brink, 24, was accounted for on July 20, 2022, announced the Defense PWO/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA).

Brinks was assigned to the Company K, 3rd Battalion, 126th Infantry Regiment, 32nd Infantry Division, in November 1942 and was deployed in present-day Papua New Guinea.

As part of an attempt to neutralize the Japanese threat to Port Moresby—the Allied center of communications in the area—Brinks’ unit attempted to flank the enemy defensive lines stretched across the Sanananda Track in northern Papua.

Brinks was reported killed in action on Nov. 22, the first day of the Allied attack.

Following the war, the American Graves Registration Service (AGRS)—the military unit responsible for investigating and recovering missing American personnel in the Pacific Theater—conducted searches of battle areas and crash sites in New Guinea, concluding their search in late 1948.

A number of remains were found where Brinks was killed, but none could be positively identified as him. He was declared non-recoverable on Sept. 7, 1949.

The unidentified remains from Papua New Guinea were eventually interred as Unknowns at Fort McKinley Cemetery—now Manila American Cemetery and Memorial—an American Battle Monuments Commission site in the Philippines.

Brinks’ name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial, along with others still missing from WWII.

A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he was accounted for.

Brinks will be buried in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on May 19, 2023.

For family and funeral information, contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490.

