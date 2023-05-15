Michigan Princess gives moms a ride along the Grand River

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Moms in the Lansing area got a special trip on the Michigan Princess River Boat. It’s the first cruise on the grand river for the year.

Families brought their moms for a drift across the grand river on Sunday. On the boat, mothers got to enjoy a buffet of chicken along with drinks from a full bar.

The river boat is more than 100 ft. long and 44 ft wide. The captain of the river boat, Pico Perez, says he enjoys doing events like these.

“I believe we did a great job. I got a lot of compliments on the food and the entertainment. They always do a great job at entertaining the guest while we cruise down the river,” said Perez.

Meanwhile the Dixieland jazz band played onboard the cruise as they traveled down and up the river in Lansing.

Sara Faggion is the general manager of the Michigan Princess River boat. She says since Mother’s Day is annually, the Mother’s Day cruise happens every year including other holidays.

“Mostly the holidays that people don’t really travel for we will have something for. We do something on New Year’s, and most of those are annuals,” said Faggion.

More than 200 people attended the Mother’s Day expo.

“People being able to take their moms on such a unique type of event, especially on Mother’s Day. We do a really good job decorating the boat, decking it out so it looks really nice, and everything is set up. We give people plenty of space and plenty of food,” said Perez.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.