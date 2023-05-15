Michigan 911 dispatch centers face staffing shortages

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 911 dispatch centers across Michigan are facing staff shortages and high burnout rates. According to the Jackson County dispatch center, there is about a 35-40% burnout rate.

“Jackson 911,” Jackson’s dispatcher voice. It’s the first voice you hear in an emergency.

“You have to know how to be under pressure. How to handle it and know how to stay calm,” said Allison Fagan.

Allison Fagan is an emergency dispatcher at the 911 Jackson Center. Staying calm is step one. Each phone call may include a traumatic or a life-or-death situation.

“Sometimes all it takes is that one call to realize they can’t do the job anymore,” said Jason Hamman, director of Jackson County Dispatch Center.

“More people are working longer hours and more shifts because there’s not enough people in here,” said Fagan.

Staff shortages mean overtime on top of stress. Jackson County dispatch has a minimum staff of 4 people to handle more than 100,000 people in Jackson. They believe the number of workers should be based on population size.

“I think that would help for everyone to understand how many dispatchers we really need for that county or that state,” said Hamman.

Jason Hamman is the Director of the Jackson County 911 dispatch. He says the center allows people to shadow and experience the behind-the-scenes in hopes of encouraging more people to join.

“Not everyone understands the job of a dispatcher, and sometimes the people making decisions for their centers, don’t really take that into account of how much stress that they’re going through,” said Hamman.

The stress of making sure help is on the way. Going forward, dispatchers are seeking recognition as first responders in order to negotiate more pay and benefits for dispatchers.

