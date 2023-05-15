Mason nursery grows Michigan native plants helping the state’s ecosystem

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has a wide diversity of native plants, and a Mason man has been growing many of them for decades.

He grows plants indigenous to Michigan dating back hundreds of years.

Wildtype Native Plant Nursery has a little over 20,000 square feet of indoor space for plants and a couple of acres outside—all filled with plants making a difference.

From shrubs to wildflowers—Wildtype Native Plant Nursery in Mason has it all.

“Here at the nursery, we’re growing native plants. These are the plants that are indigenous to Michigan,” said Bill Schneider, Owner of Wildtype Native Plant Nursery.

Schneider said all of the plants serve a unique purpose

“We propagate them, and we use them and sell them in a variety of environmental projects and home landscape as well,” said Schneider.

The plants are used for erosion control, habitat restoration and pollinator enhancement.

“We go out into nature, collect seed, the seed is sown, we transplant into different size containers,” said Gina Champion, Wildype Employee.

Champion has been working for wild type nursery for 14 years.

“The people who are here are what keep me here,” said Champion.

And helping out Michigan.

“We have a pretty efficient ship here, and it’s just a pleasure to come in here every day,” said Champion. And Schneider couldn’t be more grateful. “It didn’t start at this scale. It was just me, a couple of five-gallon buckets, and a Toyota Corolla,” said Schneider.

Schneider said there’s still a lot of work to be done in Michigan.

“We have a lot of environmental problems, and I want to the best of my ability contribute to some of the solutions” Seed by seed, he and his team are making a difference,” said Schneider.

Wildtype Native Plant Nursery opens its doors to the public for limited times throughout the year.

Eight of those days are coming up in May. The first public sale day is May 17.

To attend the public sale days, customers are asked to schedule an appointment on the nursery’s website.

