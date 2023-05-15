Leslie Public Schools artist wins Ingham County’s ‘I Voted’ Sticker Art Contest

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Myah Fletcher, from Leslie Public Schools, has won Ingham County’s 2023 “I Voted” Sticker Art Contest.

The announcement was made Monday. The contest was open to young artists throughout the County and Fletcher will have their design featured on “I Voted” stickers distributed to local clerks for use in elections later this year.

“I was so thrilled to see all of the creativity that our students showed in their artistic submissions for the contest,” said Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum. “We had designs submitted from all over Ingham County and from young artists at every age. I am excited that so many talented artists decided to lend their skills to this competition.”

You can find out your voter registration status and find more information on voting on the Michigan Secretary of State website.

