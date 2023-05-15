Lansing flower shop delivers smiles on Mother’s Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mother’s Day is one of the busiest days of the year for flower shops nationwide.

At Hyacinth House in Lansing, Mother’s Day sales top both Easter and Valentine’s Day. But Owner Cliff McClumpha said the greenhouse was particularly busy this year. Flowers left the shelf so quickly, that he was forced to make a supply run Sunday morning to keep the shop stocked through the day.

“We definitely saw a lot of hanging baskets and patio pots, and even fresh cut flowers in our flower shop go out a lot quicker,” he said. “At a faster rate than we have in the past.”

Lansing resident Elizabeth Hernandez said she usually picks up a few hanging baskets before Mother’s Day to avoid the rush. This year, however, she decided to spend the day shopping with her mom, Maria, in person.

“There’s a lot to choose from,” Maria said. “I’ve already switched maybe three baskets out.”

It doesn’t matter where the Hernandez women spend their holiday. Elizabeth said she’s just glad to have her mom around, when so many others don’t.

“We’re just lucky to have her still, and that’s what makes it so special,” she said.

“And I’ll be here for a while,” Maria added.

In the week leading up to Mother’s Day, McClumpha said Hyacinth House made more than 800 flower deliveries to moms in the Lansing area. He said it’s the smiles a surprise delivery puts on their faces that make his day, year after year.

“It’s a fun experience that you get to share with them,” he said.

