Jackson Area Career Center students celebrate Signing Day success

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Nearly 100 students at the Jackson Area Career Center signed off on their plans for the future Monday.

The students celebrated their signing day and send off into the workforce, continuing education or the military.

The Jackson Area Career Center has programs for healthcare, culinary arts, law enforcement, firefighting, cosmetology and more.

Mena Smarch finished her 1,500 hours of work experience Monday and has a job lined up at 517 Salon.

“I’m basically just going to be, you know, continuing what I know, learning a lot about hair and stuff like that, and facials, lashes, you know, stuff like that,” Smarch said. “I think that the career center is great for people who are not really sure what they want to do, you know they can come here and even pick a different program at the end of your junior year if you want to.”

About 100 students took part in signing day, roughly a fourth of the graduating class at Jackson Area Career Center.

