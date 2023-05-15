Hundreds of thousands of Michigan teenagers prepare to start summer jobs

By Riley Connell
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As the school year draws to a close, thousands of Michigan teenagers are gearing up to embark on their summertime job search. With approximately 235,000 young individuals eager to earn some extra cash, this year’s hiring outlook appears promising.

The Michigan Chamber of Commerce said there’s more than enough room for all 235,000.

According to Wendy Block, with the Michigan Chamber of Commerce, the current workforce demand presents an opportunity for teens to enter the job market.

“This is a great year for teens to be entering the workforce because there’s a historic need for workers to fill the available jobs that we have across our state,” Block said.

At Dairy Dan in Lansing, they started accepting summer applications when there was still snow on the ground.

“We start hiring for summer in February,” said Julie Thomas. “So we’ve started collecting applications, and the busier it gets, the more people I need.”

The Michigan Chamber of Commerce said COVID brought hard times for Michigan businesses, but the hiring number steadily increased and appears to have bounced back.

Thomas said she wouldn’t have been able to make it through the pandemic without her dedicated - and mostly teenaged - staff.

“People were hesitant. You know, do you want to work that closely with people?” Thomas recalled. “Parents were very concerned, but we had procedures in place, and it worked out.”

With the anticipation of a bustling summer, Thomas believes that this year’s Dairy Dan crew will be the cherry on top of a perfect season.

Aspiring job seekers are encouraged to keep an eye out for “open interview” opportunities and to check community Facebook pages to stay informed about businesses currently hiring.

