How to ‘paint your poison’ and more on a Studio 10 preview!

By Claudia Sella and Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Claudia Sella joins the News 10+ Digital Desk to preview what the Studio 10 crew is working on - including a women’s walking program, the return of public painting parties, and more.

More:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on I-96 kills 4 in Wayne County
Anthony Brown, 15, will be graduating from Covington Latin School in just a few days.
15-year-old graduating with 4.48 GPA
Jackson house engulfed in flames on Morrell Street
Officials continue search for Christopher Bibbs Jr.
Officials search for incorrectly released Michigan prisoner
Lansing hosted their 6th annual 517 day in old town Lansing
Lansing hosts annual 517 Day in Old Town

Latest News

Ohio State football
Spartans to face Buckeyes in primetime on WILX
2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. art contest winners announced
Search for 2023 Michigan Christmas tree kicks off
Grand Rapids Soldier accounted for from WWII
Michigan soldier killed in WWII accounted for, will be buried in Grand Rapids