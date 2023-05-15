Holt High School students honored for exceptional playwriting skills

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two high school students from Holt were awarded for their skill in playwriting.

One of the writers is Olivia Quiroga, who is a finalist in the Emerging Playwrights Festival. She submitted her play “The Grass Was Greener” to the 2023 Wharton Center Young Playwrights Contest.

Her play was performed at the MSU Auditorium Monday with her classmates in the audience watching it. She is one of six finalists in the contest.

She said she used her own life experiences to inspire her play.

”Looking back on my own life, trying to get inspiration listening to a lot of music cause music is a very helpful key to making performances,” Quiroga said. “I did a lot of going in within myself because like the play focuses on mental health and mental illness.”

She said her dad was used for inspiration as well.

“The Grass Was Greener” will also be shown as a staged reading in August at the Emerging Playwrights Festival at Riverwalk Theatre.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials continue search for Christopher Bibbs Jr.
Officials search for incorrectly released Michigan prisoner
Crash on I-96 kills 4 in Wayne County
Anthony Brown, 15, will be graduating from Covington Latin School in just a few days.
15-year-old graduating with 4.48 GPA
Jackson house engulfed in flames on Morrell Street
Lansing hosted their 6th annual 517 day in old town Lansing
Lansing hosts annual 517 Day in Old Town

Latest News

Mid-Michigan Matters: Thriving peregrine falcon family takes center stage
Mid-Michigan Matters: Thriving peregrine falcon family takes center stage
Tim joins the News 10+ Digital Desk to talk about the Spartans playing a primetime game in...
Staudt on Sports LIVE: Spartans under the lights and baseball in Vegas
elpl summer reading
Studio 10 ELPL Summer Reading
David's Dish Mother's Day
Studio 10 David's Dish