Holt High School students honored for exceptional playwriting skills

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two high school students from Holt were awarded for their skill in playwriting.

One of the writers is Olivia Quiroga, who is a finalist in the Emerging Playwrights Festival. She submitted her play “The Grass Was Greener” to the 2023 Wharton Center Young Playwrights Contest.

Her play was performed at the MSU Auditorium Monday with her classmates in the audience watching it. She is one of six finalists in the contest.

She said she used her own life experiences to inspire her play.

”Looking back on my own life, trying to get inspiration listening to a lot of music cause music is a very helpful key to making performances,” Quiroga said. “I did a lot of going in within myself because like the play focuses on mental health and mental illness.”

She said her dad was used for inspiration as well.

“The Grass Was Greener” will also be shown as a staged reading in August at the Emerging Playwrights Festival at Riverwalk Theatre.

