Hillsdale considers criminalizing public camping over homlessness concerns

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Jason Vanbuskirk, a homeless man in Hillsdale, finds solace in the generosity of community members, who have provided him with a safe place to stay in their backyard.

“If It wasn’t for Missy or Joseph, I don’t know what I would be doing,” Vanbuskirk said. “Like honestly, probably back out, the only other people I know on these streets are the crowd I’m trying to stay away from.”

This arrangement came about after the Hillsdale police began enforcing a new policy prohibiting homeless individuals from occupying public property.

The City of Hillsdale will decide Monday night whether or not to make homeless camps a misdemeanor offense. The controversial ordinance would fine people at least $100 for camping on city-owned land.

Just behind Hillsdale Community Thrift is a different side of the Hillsdale community.

Melissa DesJardin has allowed 16 people to set up camp behind her thrift store. She said she couldn’t stand to see people criminalized for their living situation.

“It’s going great, I’ve had absolutely no issues,” DesJardin said. “I don’t sometimes understand why some people are so scared of homeless, just because they don’t have a home doesn’t make them scary people.”

The Hillsdale Department of Public Safety created an ordinance to make camping in the city a misdemeanor, which the City Council will have to consider.

The Mayor of Hillsdale also created the Homelessness Task Force because they’ve received complaints about those without homes.

“A lot of it has come from business owners, theft in stores, garbage left in the parks, a big one is needles,” said Mayor Adam Stockford.

While this ordinance is meant to address public safety concerns, there are no homeless shelters in their immediate area.

“So instead of the police being able to come along and say, ‘This is public property, you need to move on,’ they could say, ‘This is public property, you need to move on, there are consequences if you don’t,’” Stockford said.

He said the ordinance created by public safety wouldn’t solve homelessness, but also said the city doesn’t have enough resources to create a shelter.

Joseph Caudill Jr. was homeless and struggled with substance abuse until DesJardin took him in and provided the support he needed.

“That’s what it took for me is people coming together and believing in me, saying that I could do it,” Caudill said. “And you know, look at me now, I have two jobs and a vehicle. I’m doing great in life.”

He hopes Hillsdale can work to provide similar support instead of providing fines.

The Hillsdale City Council will hold a public hearing on the issue Monday before making a final decision.

