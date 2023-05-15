Four dead in I-96 crash in Wayne County

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - State police are investigating a crash on I-96 near Detroit that left four people dead.

Michigan State Police (MSP) on Twitter said witnesses saw a driver of a Yukon speeding when it hit the bridge pier in Grand River I-96. The car was significantly damaged and four people were ejected from the car and killed.

MSP Second District First Lieutenant Mike Shaw made a statement on the incident.

“Once again a driver’s decision to drive recklessly cost lives on our roadways,” said Shaw. “This decision will not only affect those families involved but also witnesses and first responders on scene. Please drive responsibly. Lives are at stake.”

An investigation is ongoing.

