First ever Steam Expo coming to Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -It is the first-ever event coming to Lansing for students who love to play with science.

Students are invited to Lansing’s first Steam Expo. They will compete for prizes by submitting unique, hands-on steam projects. Or they can explore science, technology, engineering, and math in interactive and engaging environments.

The expo is an alternative to the traditional science fair and gives students a place to exhibit their work. The goal of the expo is to encourage student exploration and innovation.

This expo is for ages 7 to 17 years old. It will also feature the Little Pieces by Little People silent auction.

It will take place at the Advancement Corporation located at 500 Thomas St. The expo starts on Saturday, May 20th from 12-4 p.m. and Sunday, May 21st from 1-3:30 p.m.

Project submissions are due by May 15th. Contest winners will be announced on Sunday.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.