First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We see a good amount of sunshine today with a few fair weather clouds passing through from time to time. Today will be the warmest day this week with high temperatures climbing to the mid to upper 70s. A cold front passes through the area this evening and may give us mostly cloudy skies for a few hours during the early evening hours. The front may have just enough moisture to squeeze out a sprinkle of rain, but for most areas the front should move through dry. Low temperatures tonight dip back to the low 40s.

Plenty of sunshine is expected for Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday will be a cooler day with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Under clear skies temperatures dip back into the upper 30s Wednesday night. High temperatures should be back near 70º Thursday.

Our next chance of rain comes on Friday with an area of low pressure passing through the Northern Great Lakes. High temperatures are expected to be in the mid 70s Friday. The updated forecast now has some sunshine both days this weekend, which is good news for the East Lansing Art Festival. High temperatures Saturday will be in the upper 60s and highs should climb to the low 70s for Sunday.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for May 16, 2023

Average High: 70º Average Low 48º

Lansing Record High: 90° 1977

Lansing Record Low: 27° 1866

Jackson Record High: 91º 1977

Jackson Record Low: 30º 1921

