Family pleads for help in finding missing Delta Township man needing medication

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A concerned son is still in search of his missing father who urgently needs his memory loss and diabetes medication. It has been more than a week since the family of missing 63-year-old Richard Johnson said he was last seen. The Eaton County Sheriff’s Department is calling it an active investigation as they work to reunite Johnson with his family.

Johnson was last seen leaving Plumtree Apartments on May 7th. Eight days later, his son, Justin Johnson, said he’s getting more concerned as the days pass.

“I’m super worried,” Justin said. “I don’t know how he could exist that long outside of his own home for eight days.”

Justin said he has checked all of the wooded areas around Delta Square Apartments where Johnson lives with his wife, Kim. Justin said he’s also been checking around Plumtree Apartments, Meijer, and Kroger.

“I swear to God, I’ve checked all the woods that at least I think he could have made it to from here to there. All the way out to Kroger’s to Grand Ledge,” Justin said. “I’ve been everywhere. Everybody knows about it. There’s no way somebody doesn’t know where my dad is.”

Johnson said his dad has Huntington’s disease and he’s diabetic. Issues Justin said his dad can’t manage on his own.

“Like there’s no way that somebody like this could go missing for this long period of time and not be found in any kind of fashion. We’re going crazy, we’re not sleeping, we’re not eating. We just need some answers.” Answers that will point him in the direction of finding his dad.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is still active. Captain Robert Block said that there are multiple detectives working on Johnson’s disappearance. They have used K-9′s, drones, and pulled video from local stores. Captain Block said they have been to homeless shelters and have posted flyers of Johnson. At this time, the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is not suspecting any foul play.

With no updates at this time, Justin said his family is hopeful that Johnson is just lost and will eventually return home.

“Pretty much everyone’s a wreck. My sister has kids so she’s trying to be strong for them,” Justin said. “I brought my mom in, she’s staying with me now. I don’t know, we’re trying to hold it together but I think we’re all like losing our minds and need some kind of answers.”

If you have any information on the disappearance of 63-year-old Richard Johnson, you should contact the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office at 517-543-3512.

