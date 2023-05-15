Dry week ahead and Monday’s top headlines
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - At this point in the month, we could actually use some rain. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has more on our chances of rain for this week. Plus we have the headlines you need to know to start your Monday!
- Dry weather for most of the week
- Mason nursery grows Michigan native plants helping the state’s ecosystem
- Average Lansing gas prices drop 6 cents per gallon
- Michigan boy uses a slingshot to save his sister from being abducted from backyard, police say
- Texas woman killed by boyfriend after having an abortion, police say
ALMANAC INFORMATION for May 15, 2023
- Average High: 69º Average Low 47º
- Lansing Record High: 88° 1991
- Lansing Record Low: 24° 1895
- Jackson Record High: 91º 1900
- Jackson Record Low: 30º 1920
