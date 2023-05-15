Construction begins Monday for I-496 ramp to Pennsylvania
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The I-496 on and off ramps at Pennsylvania Avenue will be closed for a couple of days for construction.
On Monday, the ramps will be shut down as part of a $400,000 construction project to improve ramps and curves, perform repaving, and traffic signal upgrades on Pennsylvania Avenue at the westbound I-496 ramp.
The Michigan Department of Transportation said the closures will take place Monday at 9 a.m. and are expected to end Tuesday at 3 p.m.
All drivers are told to expect delays in the area and are being asked to take a different commute.
