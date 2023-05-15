Average Lansing gas prices drop 6 cents per gallon

May. 15, 2023
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Average gas prices in Lansing fell 6.6 cents per gallon, averaging $3.27 on Monday, May 15.

According to GasBuddy’s survey of 177 stations in Lansing, prices are 49.4 cents lower since last month and stand 104.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average diesel price fell 4.0 cents in the last week and stands at $3.97 per gallon.

The cheapest station in Lansing was priced at $3.09 per gallon on Sunday, May 14, and the most expensive station was $3.89 per gallon—an 80.0 cents per gallon difference.

The national average price of gasoline rose 0.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51 per gallon on May 15.

The national average is down 14.9 cents per gallon since last month and stands 95.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

