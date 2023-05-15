AAA: Over 1.2 million Michiganders traveling Memorial Day weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - AAA said Michigan residents are expected to travel in numbers just shy of pre-pandemic levels for the 2023 Memorial Day weekend.

Over 1.2 million Michiganders are expected to travel between May 25 and May 29.

About 1.1 million Michigan residents will drive, which is 62,000 more than last year.

66,000 are expected to fly, which is 7,000 more passengers than last year.

“Memorial Day weekend is the kickoff to what promises to be a very busy summer travel season,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA. “Despite various inflationary pressures, consumer spending is strong, and Americans still want to travel. Because of that, we’ve seen demand come roaring back, just shy of pre-pandemic levels in Michigan.”

AAA projects 42.3 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home during the 2023 Memorial Day weekend. That’s 2.7 million more travelers than in 2022 but fewer people than reported in 2019.

