2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. art contest winners announced

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Art Contest winners were officially announced Monday.

On May 15, The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commission of Mid Michigan (MLK Commission) announced the three winners of the 5th annual art contest.

The contest allowed local artists to showcase their talents while honoring Dr. King’s legacy.

One winner out of 14 entries was selected in each of the following categories:

Middle school (grades 6-8): Luca Grace Lommatzsch

High school (grades 9-12): Sarah Ann Sochay

Adult (open): Travon Hoskins

MLK Commission said the winners’ artwork can be viewed on their website.

“We wish to congratulate this year’s winners and thank everyone who participated in this year’s contest. The creativity in our local community never ceases to amaze us,” said MLK Commission Chairperson Elaine Hardy.

Community members are invited to attend a public reception for the 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Art Contest on Wednesday, June 14, at 5:30 p.m. at the Edge in East Lansing, 213 Ann St.

The artwork will be displayed for public viewing at the NAMI Center City Art Display, 200 Albert Ave. beginning May 20.

MLK Commission said community members are welcome to view the artwork.

