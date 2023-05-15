2 seriously injured after crash in Shiawassee County

2 seriously injured after crash in Shiawassee County
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A teenage driver and passenger are seriously injured after crashing into a utility pole and a tree Friday.

On May 12, Shiawassee County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a single-car crash on Mason Road near Cleveland Avenue in Owosso Township on May 12.

Police said a car traveling west on Mason Road lost control and crashed into a utility pole and a tree,

Owosso Township Fire Department used the “jaws of life” to save the entrapped teenage driver and passenger.

The two were airlifted to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.

