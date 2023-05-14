Sparrow honors medical staff with awards in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Sparrow Hospital honored on Saturday physicians and advanced practiced providers during their 17th annual award dinner.

The award dinner took place at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Lansing.

“It’s always an honor and a privilege to be able to show people how grateful we are to have them,” said Deborah Allen.

Deborah Allen is the chair of Sparrow’s Women’s Board of Managers.

During the dinner, 8 award winners were recognized by a doctor or a peer. They were awarded for their work in the medical field.

The award was presented by the Women’s Board and sponsored by PNC. The dinner also inducted new hall of fame members.

An organizer says the event is very important to celebrate and recognize all these positions.

“It’s important to celebrate, to recognize all of these physicians and advanced practiced providers so that they know that they’re honored and respected.”

This is the first year the award dinner has included advanced practiced providers. Chief of Sparrow Medical Staff Lakeeya Tucker says it’s great the event was in person.

“We’re glad to be in person. We haven’t been able to be in person for a long time. Glad to be able to be connected and to have that collegiality and have that celebration and enjoy one another’s company,” said Tucker.

