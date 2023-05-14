Lansing hosts annual 517 Day in Old Town

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Saturday is day 1 of Lansing 517 Day in old town Lansing. It’s a celebration of what’s cool in the Lansing area.

Lansing 517 day started through social media buzz. People in the community would buy $5.17 beers at local bars.

Metro Melik is the owner of Metro Melik 517 and the originator of Lansing 517 Day.

“The community is coming together to celebrate what is great, having a good time, helping each other out. Helping uplift each other and celebrating what is cool about being in the metro Lansing, Lansing area,” said Melik.

The day was filled with music from Groove Doctors, Mark Grinnell, Sean Mic, and The Black Barn Band. The event on Saturday was located on Cesar E Chavez Avenue in Lansing.

Local artists were also featured at the event along with local businesses. And people got to meet members of the Lansing Common Football Club.

“It’s good to get out there. We’ve been closed in for song long so it’s good to get community awareness and get that strength back that we had pre covid,” said Adrian James.

Adrian James is a local business owner who participated in Lansing 517 Day for the first time. He says this event is exactly what the community needs.

“Everyone has their own situations so it’s good to interact and get a gage on how people are doing,” said James.

2023 marks 6 years of Lansing 517 Day.

“It’s a great place to be. It’s a great place to be from. It’s a great place to explore yourself and develop yourself into being anything you would want to be. I call it my art city,” said Melik.

Day 2 of Lansing 517 Day will be held on Wednesday, May 17th.

