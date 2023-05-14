Jackson mail carriers help feed people in need

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - They deliver our mail six days a week, but for one day each year, United States postal workers are also delivering food to local pantries.

In Jackson, the annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive brings in anywhere between 30,000 and 40,000 pounds of shelf-stable goods.

“It’s really become a big hands-on event nationwide to serve all those in our community, in need,” said Letter Carrier Joshua Davis.

Davis serves as both food drive coordinator and branch vice president of the National Association of Letter Carriers, which founded Stamp Out Hunger.

He said the donations they receive are more than enough to overflow the mailbags of letter carriers across the county, and the pantry shelves at the Salvation Army, where Maj. Matt Grindle said the need for donations is only growing.

“We’ve seen a substantial increase in food insecurity, and needs for food in our community,” he said. “So, this letter carriers food drive will make a huge impact in our food pantry.”

All Jackson residents had to do to participate is bag up their canned and dry goods and drop them by their mailboxes.

City carriers, like Sarah Lyons took it from there picking up donations along their usual route.

“It’s a wonderful feeling,” she said. “It’s good to see a bunch of people in the community helping out.

After filling her truck, Lyons takes her collected goods to the post office, where they’re sorted by volunteers from around the Jackson area. Then, the food is piled into a semi and transported to the Salvation Army.

Though it might mean a bit of extra leg work for Lyons, she said it’s worth pushing the envelope to put a meal on someone else’s table.

Davis said the Stamp Out Hunger food drive has been ongoing for almost 30 years. To date, the National Association of Letter Carriers said Stamp Out Hunger is the largest single-day food drive in the U.S., and Davis said they plan to keep it going in Jackson for years to come.

