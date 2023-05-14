Jackson house engulfed in flames on Morrell Street

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A house went up in flames on Morrell Street Saturday night in Jackson.

Jackson, Blackman Township, and Summit Township Fire Departments were on the scene for a house fire that started around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night. Jackson police said the house was unoccupied and no one was injured in the fire.

The flames were eventually put out.

Jackson police said it is unknown what started the fire.

