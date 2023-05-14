Jackson Amtrak station given historic markers

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A historical train station in Mid-Michigan was celebrated on Saturday with new markers unveiled across Jackson.

The Jackson County Michigan Historical Society hosted a historical marker unveiling ceremony at the Jackson Amtrak Train Station on Michigan Avenue. The organization showed off a newly-installed State of Michigan Historical Marker on the north grounds of the depot that celebrated Jackson’s role as a center of transportation and as a corridor in the Underground Railroad.

This then followed an unveiling of five wall-mounted markers inside the station that celebrate different historic milestones within the area like its grand opening in 1873.

Linda Hass from the Jackson County Michigan Historical Society said the depot was a magnet for the community.

“There are very few places where you can walk there plant your feet on the ground and say this happened here. Not just read about it but go there physically,” said Hass.

