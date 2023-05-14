First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We could actually use some rain at this point in the month. So far in May Lansing has received .80′' of rain which is less than half the total we normally see. Jackson so far this month has measured .72′' of rain. Our next chance of measurable rainfall will be Friday into Saturday.

Today we have high pressure sitting over Michigan that will provide plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be warmer today with highs in the low 70s. Tonight a few clouds roll into the area and it will not be as cold as this morning with low temperatures in the mid 40s. Tuesday should be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. A cold front drops through the area Tuesday evening. The cold front will have little in the way of moisture to work with as it passes through the area.

Wednesday will be a chilly day with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Temperatures return to near 70º Thursday afternoon. Mostly sunny skies are expected Wednesday and Thursday. A storm system moving through the Northern Great Lakes will bring some needed rain Friday into Saturday.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for May 15, 2023

Average High: 69º Average Low 47º

Lansing Record High: 88° 1991

Lansing Record Low: 24° 1895

Jackson Record High: 91º 1900

Jackson Record Low: 30º 1920

