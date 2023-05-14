13-year-old hockey player struck, killed by truck while getting on school bus

The Wisconsin hockey community is mourning the loss of a middle schooler who was killed boarding a school bus.
By Marcus Aarsvold and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REEDSBURG, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - A Wisconsin hockey community is remembering a 13-year-old girl who died when she was hit by a car while boarding her school bus.

Evelyn Gurney died after she was struck by a passing truck while getting on the school bus in the Town of Excelsior Friday morning.

Evelyn played hockey for Reedsburg Wisconsin Dells Youth Hockey Coach Joe Uminski for four years.

“I think a lot of us are still in shock. It’s unimaginable, devastating and those are really the only words that come to mind,” he said. “She wasn’t a big kid but she was a spitfire, and she played like she was six feet tall.”

Uminski said Evelyn would play defense, forward, or any position he asked. He said she always gave it her all and had a long term goal to play hockey in college.

Uminski believed she had her sights set on the University of Wisconsin in Madison.

As of Saturday, Evelyn’s teammates are grieving but continuing to play the game in her honor. They taped her name and number on their hockey sticks.

Hundreds of Wisconsin hockey players and their families have also changed their social media pictures to an image with the letters EV 42, in honor of Evelyn, who’s number was 42.

Uminski said he told his young athletes to channel Evelyn’s spirit on the ice.

“That was my message to them and the whole group was to take that piece of her and put it in you and play like that, play like that every game in every shift and everything you do,” he said. “We love her. She was a very bright flame, and it’s been dimmed but we won’t let it go out.”

Evelyn also played for teams in Tomah, Sauk Prairie and competed with teams in Chicago.

Evelyn’s teammates started a GoFundMe for her family with a $1,000 goal. As of Saturday, the Goals for Gurney GoFundMe has raised over $58,000.

Copyright 2023 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A horse-drawn buggy and a Ford utility truck were involved in a deadly crash in Indiana this...
Sheriff: Buggy driver, horse killed in crash with utility truck
Michigan State graduate proposes on stage during commencement
Anthony Brown, 15, will be graduating from Covington Latin School in just a few days.
15-year-old graduating with 4.48 GPA
Police responded to a Lansing gas station after a man broke into a nearby hotel room, assaulted...
Armed man breaks into hotel room, assaults guests before stand-off
A migrant gestures to Texas National Guard members standing behind razor wire on the bank of...
What does Title 42 expiring mean for Mid-Michigan?

Latest News

Venezuelan migrants rest inside their tents on the bank of the Rio Grande in Matamoros, Mexico,...
Border crossings are off from last week’s highs as US pins hopes for order on mobile app
FILE - People hug outside the scene after a shooting at Tops supermarket, May 14, 2022, in...
Moment of silence, bell tolling for Buffalo supermarket mass shooting victims 1 year after massacre
Beautiful and Sunny Week Ahead
Kentucky state Rep. Lamin Swann died Sunday, days after he was hospitalized with a medical...
Kentucky state Rep. Lamin Swann, 45, dies days after suffering medical emergency