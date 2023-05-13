State police find Battle Creek wanted on sexual assault charge

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police said they found the Battle Creek man wanted on a sexual assault charge.

MSP on Twitter announced that 25-year-old Cody McDade was wanted for Felony Sexual Assault in the Third Degree. Police said on Friday that there was a strong indication the victim, 14-year-old Rylee Plum, ran away with McDade on Wednesday.

Police believed they traveled two hours north of Grand Rapids in a 2013 Gold Town & Country Chrysler minivan with some body damage.

McDade and Plum were found eventually on Friday.

Police said Mcdade was arrested without incident.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say
Police responded to a Lansing gas station after a man broke into a nearby hotel room, assaulted...
Armed man breaks into hotel room, assaults guests before stand-off
The body of Dr. Calandra Letisha Green, an officer with the Oakland County Health Division, was...
Health officer’s death being investigated as murder-suicide
A student in Wisconsin has died after being hit by a truck while waiting to get on a school bus.
Student dies after being hit by truck while boarding school bus, sheriff says
John Cole
Man groomed, raped minor, sheriff says

Latest News

A few sprinkles to start the weekend
Mid-Michigan health officials warn of increasing tick, mosquito activity
Mid-Michigan health officials warn of increasing tick, mosquito activity
Mail carriers across the nation to help Stamp Out Hunger this weekend