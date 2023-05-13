State police find Battle Creek wanted on sexual assault charge

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police said they found the Battle Creek man wanted on a sexual assault charge.

MSP on Twitter announced that 25-year-old Cody McDade was wanted for Felony Sexual Assault in the Third Degree. Police said on Friday that there was a strong indication the victim, 14-year-old Rylee Plum, ran away with McDade on Wednesday.

Police believed they traveled two hours north of Grand Rapids in a 2013 Gold Town & Country Chrysler minivan with some body damage.

McDade and Plum were found eventually on Friday.

Police said Mcdade was arrested without incident.

***CANCELLED PUBLIC ASSISTANCE REQUEST***

The fugitive suspect Cody McDade & juvenile Rylee Plum have been been located. McDade was arrested without incident. We would like to thank everyone for your help in this matter. Have a great weekend! pic.twitter.com/NZiTBksYhH — MSP Fifth District (@MspSouthwestMI) May 12, 2023

