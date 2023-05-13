Michigan State graduate proposes on stage during commencement

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: May. 13, 2023
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As med students from Michigan State University entered the next chapter in their lives, two graduates opened a new door as one student went down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend on stage.

Love was in the air at the Breslin Center Saturday afternoon as MSU graduate Ben Eastburg took the stage with his girlfriend Anne Opalikhin to help assist in hooding Anne with her mom. As Anne went to receive her degree, Ben kneeled down on one knee and proposed in front of their peers in the audience.

Anne said yes and the two hugged as the audience roared in applause.

Ben’s family says the two met in their first year of medical school and started dating in their second year.

News 10 wants to congratulate Ben and Anne on their engagement.

(Linnea Eastburg)

