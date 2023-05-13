Mail carriers across the nation to help Stamp Out Hunger this weekend

By WILX News 10
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mail carriers across the nation are gearing up for a busy weekend as they prepare to help food pantries Stamp Out Hunger on Saturday.

As they make their usual deliveries, carriers will also collect donated food items from homes and businesses to support local pantries. In Jackson County, donations will be collected and loaded into trucks for delivery to the Salvation Army.

It takes a lot of hands to get the job done.

“We’ve got some Girl Scouts coming in. We’ve had the youth home come in before,” said Joshua Davis. “A lot of kids can use the community service, so they come in and they help us, because we separate the cans from the dry goods, and it’s quite a big undertaking. To get all that help is very helpful.”

This annual event has a significant impact on local communities, as the donated items help stock the shelves of food banks and pantries throughout the year. So, if you want to make a difference in your community, leave a bag of non-perishable food items by your mailbox this Saturday and help stamp out hunger.

