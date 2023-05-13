On The Job Report: 5/12/2023

Production Assemblers

THE SHYFT GROUP

Description:

The Shyft Group is actively hiring individuals with a good attitude who enjoy working with their hands to build a product on our 1st and 3rd Shift Assembly lines.

Our starting pay rates are:

1st Shift: $16.50 per hour + $0.75 per hour perfect attendance bonus

3rd Shift: $17.50 per hour + $0.75 per hour perfect attendance bonus

Join a growing company that offers benefits from day 1 and advancement opportunities!

WHAT’S THE JOB?

Assembly or installation of various truck body parts.

Mechanically inclined and skilled with hand, air and power tools.

Must be detail oriented and be very meticulous about your work.

Perform as a team member which requires the ability to learn, perform and rotate to other workstations.

Perform the above within acceptable quality, quantity, performance and safety standards.

How to Apply:

Text (517)200-3754 to schedule an interview. To follow up on your application, please text: (517) 200-3754.

Trust and Fiduciary Services Specialist

TRI-STAR TRUST

Salary:

$43,532 - $66,748 (higher rate may be considered, based on successful candidate’s experience)

Description:

As a Trust and Fiduciary Services Specialist, you’ll manage ongoing trusts for beneficiaries and probate/trust settlement following the death of Tri-Star Trust clients. You’ll oversee the complex and unique needs of beneficiaries and decedents.

Position Responsibilities:

Opening and transferring accounts.

Working with beneficiaries to assess their ongoing financial needs and appropriateness of distributions.

Maintaining appropriate trust accountings.

Preparing communications for internal trust committee.

Identification and collection of assets owned by the decedent at the time of death.

Valuation of all assets as of date of death.

Settlement of all debts and payment of all valid claims and costs of administration.

Distribution of assets pursuant to the terms of the Trust and/or Will.

Manage issues of timing and beneficiary needs during the estate settlement process.

Consult with outside attorneys, accountants, and others in managing and controlling risk.

Create, enhance, and expand customer relationships.

Work toward developing process improvement and creating best practices to share trust team members.

Reimbursed travel during working hours within the state of Michigan.

Other duties as assigned.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree in related field or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Two or more years of relevant estate settlement, probate administration, trust administration, or estate planning experience.

Skills/Knowledge/Abilities (SKA) Required:

Understanding of fiduciary accounting.

Strong organization and analytical skills with high attention to detail.

Ability to execute various time sensitive tasks with a sense of urgency.

Excellent verbal, written and interpersonal communication skills and the ability to communicate with various stakeholders including beneficiaries, and third party professional contacts in insurance, real estate, investment, etc.

Desire for continuous improvement of technical skills in the Trust, Estate and Financial Services industry.

Hiring Solutions LLC provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, Hiring Solutions LLC complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment.

How to Apply:

https://hiringsolutionsllc.com/openings/Trust_and_Fiduciary_Services_Specialist_290

Journey Lineworker

LANSING BOARD OF WATER AND LIGHT

Salary:

$ 54.70/hr

Description:

Responsible for performing all functions pertaining to overhead and URD distribution

Essential Functions:

Uses all tools and equipment necessary for installation and maintenance of overhead and URD distribution lines

Operates equipment necessary for maintenance and installation of overhead and URD lines including trucks and trailers, winches, bucket truck controls, pulling machine, rope machine, forklift, road boring machine, minicrane, air compressors, flashing arrows, trenchers, backhoe, hydraulic cutting equipment, etc.

Operates small tools necessary for construction and maintenance of overhead lines and URD including jackhammer, chipping hammer, rotohammer, chain saw, tree saw, electric hacksaw, hotsticks, tensioning machine, portable and truck-mounted generator, bolt-cutter, pliers, cable-stripping equipment, ground rod driver, Nico, Electric High and Burndy presses, status scopes, phasing sets, and primary and secondary voltmeters, etc.

Works with various types of equipment including single- and three-phase transformers, capacitors, regulators, re-closers, switches, cutouts, pad-mount transformers, pad-mount switchgear, switching modules, concrete pads, etc.

Climbs and works from wooden and steel poles and steel platforms, requiring wearing of line worker body belt, harness, and other safety equipment

Required to follow BWL safety manual and wear required personal protective equipment

Attends all training for safety awareness or skills improvement as directed by supervisor, BWL or governmental agency such as MIOSHA

Performs other related duties as necessitated by job responsibilities

Why Should You Apply?

Competitive salary, employee development, and opportunity for professional growth

Robust time off benefits including vacation, free choice, sick leave, paid holidays

Comprehensive benefits package including medical, prescription, dental, life insurance, long-term disability, employee assistance program

Retirement programs including 401a (100% company paid up to 13% of base salary), 457 matches up to $2,500 per year, retiree medical

Voluntary benefits including supplemental and dependent life insurance, vision, flexible spending, AFLAC options, LifeLock anti-theft, long term care, tuition reimbursement, HOPE loan

About BWL:

The Board of Water & Light serves Lansing, Michigan, and surrounding areas with electricity, water, and steam

Lansing’s city charter vests the BWL with full and exclusive management of water, steam, and electric services for or the city

The American Public Power Association has honored the Lansing Board of Water & Light as one of the country’s best publicly-owned utilities

The Location:

Lansing, MI provides the opportunity to enjoy all seasons of fun and beauty. With the Grand River open for kayaking, lush golf courses, 17+ miles of trails for biking/hiking/running, Potter Park Zoo, and the sports, the arts and fine foods that comes from being near a major University, Michigan State University, there is a spot for everyone. The area is a short drive from Lake Michigan’s shoreline where there is views of natural beauty, boating, fishing, and windsurfing.

THE BOARD OF WATER & LIGHT IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

Requirements:

Must be Journey Lineworker as indicated by completion of apprenticeship program or equivalent

Must have experience working primary voltages with rubber glo ves and sleeves

Certificate of journey lineworker status preferred

Commercial Driver’s License (CDL):

Candidates must possess a valid MI Driver’s License with an acceptable driving record

Upon hire they must provide proof of successful completion of the State of MI written portion of the Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) examination and pass the Department of Transportation (DOT) physical exam

Within six months of the date of hire they must successfully pass the MI CDL skills/road test

Applicants must currently possess valid MI CDL with required endorsements or at minimum, pass DOT physical exam and State of MI written portion of CDL examination within 15 days of hire/transfer

Individuals will be subject to DOT requirements in accordance with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMSCA), including random testing for controlled substances and alcohol

Requirements:

Physical Requirements / Working Conditions:

Works aloft 70% of time

Operates different types of trucks and equipment

Stands and walks on uneven terrain 20% of time

Must be able to communicate emergency information

Works with and around high voltages

Good peripheral vision and depth perception necessary to perform job

Considerable climbing and working from poles up to 130′ and working from steel platforms

Lifts up to 100 pounds

Respirator certification for entry into confined spaces

Temperature and humidity extremes

Dust and noise levels can be high

Must work in inclement weather

Occasional exposure to confined spaces

How to Apply:

https://www.lbwl.com/about-bwl/careers/current-openings

