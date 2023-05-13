Holt High School seniors celebrate Decision Day with tailgate-style lunch

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Seniors at Holt High School swapped traditional lunchroom food for a tailgate-style meal of grilled hot dogs and fixings at their annual Decision Day luncheon Friday.

About three-quarters of Holt’s graduating class plan to attend a two- or four-year institution of higher education, while at least 16 seniors are planning a career in the trades and two have committed to serving in the military.

“Our students have worked really hard; they’ve overcome a lot of challenges with COVID during their high school career,” said Lauren Merkel, college advisor at Holt High School. “So it’s really important they feel celebrated, that they feel seen, that we know what their plans are for after high school and we’re helping to set them up for success while they’re here in Holt,”

There are about 360 students in Holt High School’s graduating class.

