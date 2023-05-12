What the Tech: Important Windows update

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some people don’t like installing computer updates. They can change the way you do basic tasks. They often make things more difficult than what you’re used to.

This Windows update is important because it makes it more difficult for bad guys to take over every computer in your home.

Microsoft released the update on May 9th. First discovered by the website Bleeping Computer, the Windows update includes 38 patches. Three of those are what are called “Zero Day” vulnerabilities. If you’re unfamiliar with the term, zero days vulnerabilities mean hackers already know about them and are using them.

These zero days can be used to run tasks and actions over computers. They could bypass anti-virus programs and install malware. Without this latest update, any PC can be hacked.

To install the updates, click on the Windows icon and make your way to settings, then Windows update, where you’ll see any updates you haven’t installed.

Click “install all” and wait. Depending on your internet speed this can take 30 minutes or more.

It’s best to do it from home. You can still use your computer while it downloads. Once it’s finished you’ll need to re-boot the computer to install the updates.

The best way to prevent hackers from targeting your computer is to use an anti-malware program and keep the software updated. This one, according to Microsoft, is important for Windows 10 and 11 PCs.

