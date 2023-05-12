What does Title 42 expiring mean for Mid-Michigan?

Refugee youth services in Lansing chime in
A migrant gestures to Texas National Guard members standing behind razor wire on the bank of...
A migrant gestures to Texas National Guard members standing behind razor wire on the bank of the Rio Grande river, seen from Matamoros, Mexico, Thursday, May 11, 2023. Pandemic-related U.S. asylum restrictions, known as Title 42, are to expire May 11.(AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
By Erin Bowling
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Nonprofits across Mid-Michigan are preparing support systems in case of a surge of migrants, as the United States Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, assures the nation that there are enough resources to handle the influx of migrants.

“We have been preparing for this moment for more than a year and a half,” Mayorkas said.

This comes as the measure that allowed the U.S. to turn migrants away quicker during the COVID pandemic, known as Title 42, expired Thursday.

Read: Border appears calm after lifting of pandemic asylum restrictions

The end of Title 42 has led to hundreds of migrants lined up at southern borders in the United States, in an attempt to enter the country. The influx of migrants at the border could soon be coming to Michigan.

“It’s not necessarily just the border states, they a lot of times are there to start, because that’s where they will cross the border,” said Michelle Haskell, with Samaritas Refugee Youth Services in Lansing.

Once they’ve crossed the border, migrant children could be sent to Michigan. Samaritas provides refugee youth services in Lansing and they said there was a slight decrease in migrants after Title 42 was implemented.

“These youth are fleeing extreme circumstances. So they are seeing some pretty extreme traumas that most adults in our society couldn’t even fathom,” said Haskell.

She said while they can’t predict the future, they are ready for any increases that take place.

“We’ve been having conversations about this, and we’ve been kind of just making little tweaks to be prepared for whatever comes our way,” said Haskell.

Samaritas provides a number of resources for youth migrants, such as foster homes, therapy, mentors, tutors, and more.

“Youth who have come as a refugee, they need somewhere safe to go,” Haskell said. “They are by themselves, they don’t have a family member with them to care for them. So that’s exactly what our program does.”

They’ve been serving this community for decades, and said they’re ready for the upcoming influx.

If you’d like to get involved with any of their programs, you can find more information on Samaritas’ official website.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oklahoma police responded to someone calling for help but it ended up just being a loud goat.
VIDEO: Police respond to cries for help, end up finding very upset goat
The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say
Ken Anderson was retiring after 28 years of delivering mail, so the post office congratulated...
Mail carrier dies in crash hours before retirement
Lansing Community College graduates first all-female class of paramedics
Family seeks Delta Township man with Huntington’s disease missing since Sunday

Latest News

Wilson Talent Center launches educational career program to combat teacher shortage
Wilson Talent Center launches educational career program to combat teacher shortage
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office taps expert for de-escalation, crisis intervention training
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office taps expert for de-escalation, crisis intervention training
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office taps expert for de-escalation, crisis intervention training
Schools Rule: Michigan students gain skills through hands-on program