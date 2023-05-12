Sen. Gary Peters discusses economy, border security, debt ceiling in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Senator Gary Peters visited East Lansing Friday to address the concerns of Michigan’s blueberry and cherry growers. Invasive insects have been a major issue for these farmers, and Peters is exploring ways in which the federal government can assist them in the fight against these pests.

While in East Lansing, Peters also discussed a range of other topics News 10. These included the economy, border security, and the issue of the debt ceiling. Peters, who serves on the appropriations committee, stressed the importance of separating discussions about budget cuts from those concerning the debt limit.

“We’re looking at ways to make sure we are spending taxpayers’ money efficiently, to bring down spending as well,” Peters said. “But that’s part of the normal process that we go through every year. That’s the appropriate place to be debating.”

Peters’ visit to MSU came just hours after a pandemic-era ban on migrants crossing into the US ended. Many Republicans have criticized the decision to let the rule expire, but Peters argued that there are now more rules in place for migrants crossing the border than there were before the ban was introduced.

“If they just show up at the border, they will not be allowed in,” Peters said. “And they will be banned from coming into the country for many years.”

According to MSU political scientist Matt Grossmann, policy is likely to move in a more conservative direction under the Biden administration, as the Republicans gained control of the House of Representatives in last year’s election.

Peters, however, remains optimistic that Congress can find solutions to the challenges facing the country.

He said he requested the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security to show him how they are prioritizing domestic terrorism investigations.

