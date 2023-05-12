Nonprofit travels through Michigan as part of 20,000-mile national relay

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) -A nonprofit supporting military, first responders and their families travel through Lansing Friday morning as part of their 20,000-mile national relay.

Carry The Load is a nonprofit organization with relay routes from different points in the country and ends in Dallas, Texas, on Memorial Day.

There are five routes that end in Texas:

West Coast Route

East Coast Route

New England Route

Midwest Route

Mountain States Route

The Midwest route began in Minnesota on April 28 and will travel through Michigan and eventually head to Texas.

The relay is an opportunity to remember and honor fallen loved ones overseas and back home.

The group will travel from Lansing to Ypsilanti, walk through Detroit and then to Ohio.

