Nonprofit travels through Michigan as part of 20,000-mile national relay

A nonprofit supporting military, first responders and their families travel through Lansing Friday morning as part of their 20,000-mile national relay.
By Kellan Buddy
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) -A nonprofit supporting military, first responders and their families travel through Lansing Friday morning as part of their 20,000-mile national relay.

Carry The Load is a nonprofit organization with relay routes from different points in the country and ends in Dallas, Texas, on Memorial Day.

There are five routes that end in Texas:

  • West Coast Route
  • East Coast Route
  • New England Route
  • Midwest Route
  • Mountain States Route

The Midwest route began in Minnesota on April 28 and will travel through Michigan and eventually head to Texas.

The relay is an opportunity to remember and honor fallen loved ones overseas and back home.

The group will travel from Lansing to Ypsilanti, walk through Detroit and then to Ohio.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oklahoma police responded to someone calling for help but it ended up just being a loud goat.
VIDEO: Police respond to cries for help, end up finding very upset goat
Ken Anderson was retiring after 28 years of delivering mail, so the post office congratulated...
Mail carrier dies in crash hours before retirement
Lansing Community College graduates first all-female class of paramedics
URGENT: Special Olympics in dire need of volunteers for Thursday Lansing event
Charleigh Gatewood
St. Johns baby comes home after spending 511 days hospitalized

Latest News

CATA route 1 late night service returns
tulips
Tracking the rain for Mothers Day weekend and Friday’s headlines
Tracking The Chance Of Rain This Weekend
Summer kicks off with return of East Lansing’s Albert EL Fresco
Summer kicks off with return of East Lansing’s Albert EL Fresco