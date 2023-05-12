3 shootings within 8 hours under investigation in Calhoun County

(Steve Hinkley | WILX)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating three shootings that occurred within 12 hours.

On May 10 at around 7 p.m., police responded to the 200 block of E. Coolidge Avenue in Pennfield Township for reports of shots fired complaint.

Deputies found a man with a gunshot wound. The man is seeking treatment for non-life-threatening injuries at a hospital in Battle Creek.

After further investigation, a 48-year-old Battle Creek man was identified as the shooter and is lodged at the Calhoun County Jail.

Police responded to the intersection of 20th Street and Avenue A on May 11 at around 2 a.m. in the City of Springfield for another report of shots fired.

Deputies discovered suspects in a grey sedan allegedly fired multiple times at an occupied car.

No injuries were reported, but the car was damaged. No suspects were arrested in this incident.

Police responded at around 2:30 a.m. on May 11 to the 100 block of Hopkins Street in Pennfield Township for another shooting report.

Deputies found bullet casings and three cars damaged by gunfire once they arrived.

Police found a male in one of the vehicles seeking treatment for non-life-threatening injuries at a hospital in Battle Creek.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 269-781-0880.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oklahoma police responded to someone calling for help but it ended up just being a loud goat.
VIDEO: Police respond to cries for help, end up finding very upset goat
Ken Anderson was retiring after 28 years of delivering mail, so the post office congratulated...
Mail carrier dies in crash hours before retirement
Lansing Community College graduates first all-female class of paramedics
URGENT: Special Olympics in dire need of volunteers for Thursday Lansing event
Charleigh Gatewood
St. Johns baby comes home after spending 511 days hospitalized

Latest News

Some low-end rain chances return to the forecast
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole details of it will dampen any Mother’s Day plans.
Tracking the rain for Mothers Day weekend and Friday’s headlines
Former Michigan gymnastics coach arrested for multiple counts of sexual assault
CATA route 1 late night service returns