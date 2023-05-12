3 shootings within 8 hours under investigation in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating three shootings that occurred within 12 hours.

On May 10 at around 7 p.m., police responded to the 200 block of E. Coolidge Avenue in Pennfield Township for reports of shots fired complaint.

Deputies found a man with a gunshot wound. The man is seeking treatment for non-life-threatening injuries at a hospital in Battle Creek.

After further investigation, a 48-year-old Battle Creek man was identified as the shooter and is lodged at the Calhoun County Jail.

Police responded to the intersection of 20th Street and Avenue A on May 11 at around 2 a.m. in the City of Springfield for another report of shots fired.

Deputies discovered suspects in a grey sedan allegedly fired multiple times at an occupied car.

No injuries were reported, but the car was damaged. No suspects were arrested in this incident.

Police responded at around 2:30 a.m. on May 11 to the 100 block of Hopkins Street in Pennfield Township for another shooting report.

Deputies found bullet casings and three cars damaged by gunfire once they arrived.

Police found a male in one of the vehicles seeking treatment for non-life-threatening injuries at a hospital in Battle Creek.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 269-781-0880.

