Mid-Michigan communities recognized for environmental leadership

By WILX News 10
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 48 counties, cities, townships and villages were recognized for their environmental leadership after participating in the annual Michigan Green Communities (MGC).

These communities logged their actions through 2022 related to energy efficiency, climate adaptation and resilience, recycling, environmental justice, and more.

The communities received certifications in three ranks—bronze, silver and gold.

Three communities in mid-Michigan received a silver certification and four received a gold certification.

Silver certification:

  • Eaton County
  • Ingham County
  • Williamstown Township

Gold certification:

  • City of East Lansing
  • City of Lansing
  • Delhi Charter Township
  • Meridian Charter Township

“Michigan communities are leading the charge to ensure that all Michiganders live in clean, safe, and healthy environments,” said EGLE Assistant Division Director for the Materials Management Division Julie Staveland. “The Michigan Green Communities program amplifies and accelerates their progress in improving air and water quality, adopting clean energy, building the circular economy and becoming more resilient in the face of climate change.”

