Mid-Michigan communities recognized for environmental leadership

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 48 counties, cities, townships and villages were recognized for their environmental leadership after participating in the annual Michigan Green Communities (MGC).

These communities logged their actions through 2022 related to energy efficiency, climate adaptation and resilience, recycling, environmental justice, and more.

The communities received certifications in three ranks—bronze, silver and gold.

Three communities in mid-Michigan received a silver certification and four received a gold certification.

Silver certification:

Eaton County

Ingham County

Williamstown Township

Gold certification:

City of East Lansing

City of Lansing

Delhi Charter Township

Meridian Charter Township

“Michigan communities are leading the charge to ensure that all Michiganders live in clean, safe, and healthy environments,” said EGLE Assistant Division Director for the Materials Management Division Julie Staveland. “The Michigan Green Communities program amplifies and accelerates their progress in improving air and water quality, adopting clean energy, building the circular economy and becoming more resilient in the face of climate change.”

