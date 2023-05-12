Keeping an eye on rain chances and a preview of Studio 10

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are a few chances for rain heading into Mother’s Day weekend. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has the details on when we can expect it all and Claudia Sella joins the News 10+ Digital Desk to preview what the Studio 10 crew is working on - now that they’re all back from seeing ‘Wicked’ at the Wharton Center!

More:

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for May 12, 2023

Average High: 68º Average Low 46º

Lansing Record High: 90° 1879

Lansing Record Low: 28° 1934

Jackson Record High: 87º 1991

Jackson Record Low: 28º 1934

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.