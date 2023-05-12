Keeping an eye on rain chances and a preview of Studio 10

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are a few chances for rain heading into Mother’s Day weekend. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has the details on when we can expect it all and Claudia Sella joins the News 10+ Digital Desk to preview what the Studio 10 crew is working on - now that they’re all back from seeing ‘Wicked’ at the Wharton Center!

More:

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for May 12, 2023

  • Average High: 68º Average Low 46º
  • Lansing Record High: 90° 1879
  • Lansing Record Low: 28° 1934
  • Jackson Record High: 87º 1991
  • Jackson Record Low: 28º 1934

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oklahoma police responded to someone calling for help but it ended up just being a loud goat.
VIDEO: Police respond to cries for help, end up finding very upset goat
Ken Anderson was retiring after 28 years of delivering mail, so the post office congratulated...
Mail carrier dies in crash hours before retirement
Lansing Community College graduates first all-female class of paramedics
URGENT: Special Olympics in dire need of volunteers for Thursday Lansing event
Family seeks Delta Township man with Huntington’s disease missing since Sunday

Latest News

Police responded to a Lansing gas station after a man broke into a nearby hotel room, assaulted...
Armed man breaks into hotel room, assaults guests before stand-off
The body of Dr. Calandra Letisha Green, an officer with the Oakland County Health Division, was...
Health officer’s death being investigated as murder-suicide
ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital sold to American Healthcare Systems
Jury awards $1.2M to ex-police officer who said he was fired for complaining about sexual harassment