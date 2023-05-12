Jury awards $1.2M to ex-police officer who said he was fired for complaining about sexual harassment

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Mich. (AP) — A jury awarded $1.2 million to a former police officer in the city of Bangor who claimed he was fired for complaining about unwanted sexual advances by a boss.

An attorney for the city said jurors “chose to completely ignore” the testimony of a witness who said Hothman Misane was dismissed for mishandling a criminal investigation.

“We are considering each and every option available to the city of Bangor” to challenge the trial result, John Gillooly told The Associated Press.

Bangor, population 1,900, is in Van Buren County in southwestern Michigan.

Misane told jurors in federal court that he was fired in 2021 because of sexual harassment complaints about Tommy Simpson, who is the Bangor city manager and had also served as police chief. Simpson denied the allegations.

“I did not sexually harass anyone,” Simpson said in an email Friday.

He said he wasn’t involved in Misane’s firing. Simpson was not called to testify at trial, which ended Wednesday.

“We are extremely pleased with this result and will be happy to see our client move forward with this matter behind him,” said Jon Marko, Misane’s attorney.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oklahoma police responded to someone calling for help but it ended up just being a loud goat.
VIDEO: Police respond to cries for help, end up finding very upset goat
Ken Anderson was retiring after 28 years of delivering mail, so the post office congratulated...
Mail carrier dies in crash hours before retirement
Lansing Community College graduates first all-female class of paramedics
URGENT: Special Olympics in dire need of volunteers for Thursday Lansing event
Family seeks Delta Township man with Huntington’s disease missing since Sunday

Latest News

John Cole
Man groomed, raped minor, sheriff says
Recycle
Mid-Michigan communities recognized for environmental leadership
Shannon Guay, 49, was arrested in Punta Gorda, Florida, on May 10, and the charges involve five...
Former Michigan gymnastics coach arrested for multiple counts of sexual assault
Carry The Load makes stop in Mid-Michigan
Carry The Load makes stop in Mid-Michigan