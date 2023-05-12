Jackson’s Racial Equity Commission hosts ‘More Than a Talk’ conference

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson’s Racial Equity Commission held its first spring conference, named “More Than a Talk,” on Friday to discuss where the community should head next.

Attendees were given the opportunity to provide recommendations to city officials on ways to promote racial justice and equity in Jackson.

Commission Chair Kesha Hamilton expressed her satisfaction with the community’s participation in the process.

“It’s very fulfilling, just to know that this work is happening in Jackson. To know that there are so many people who are concerned about it and that we are all here trying to just figure it all out together,” Hamilton said. “It feels really good to be together today.”

The conference also included an open panel and breakout sessions.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.