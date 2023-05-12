Jackson’s Racial Equity Commission hosts ‘More Than a Talk’ conference

By WILX News 10
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson’s Racial Equity Commission held its first spring conference, named “More Than a Talk,” on Friday to discuss where the community should head next.

Attendees were given the opportunity to provide recommendations to city officials on ways to promote racial justice and equity in Jackson.

Commission Chair Kesha Hamilton expressed her satisfaction with the community’s participation in the process.

“It’s very fulfilling, just to know that this work is happening in Jackson. To know that there are so many people who are concerned about it and that we are all here trying to just figure it all out together,” Hamilton said. “It feels really good to be together today.”

The conference also included an open panel and breakout sessions.

