Jackson County Sheriff’s Office taps expert for de-escalation, crisis intervention training

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Friday, May 12, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office brought in a retired New York state trooper who is an expert in de-escalation and crisis intervention training. Jeffrey Scholz is the instructor of the De-Escalation and Crisis Intervention That Actually Works class.

The state of Michigan wants more of this kind of training for law enforcement so they are better prepared to handle situations without the use of deadly force.

“It’s not a softer style of policing. This is communication, talking to people,” said Sergeant Kyle Ruge of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ruge said at the community’s request, his team is already using de-escalation skills on the job. “This is just to recertify to them that they are doing the correct thing and that if they do have to use force, they’ve done everything that they could do in communicating with them and that using force is the last resort.”

During the class, officers watch police-citizen interactions on video and reflect on what they would have done in a similar situation. Scholz said the class has a focus on resolving the situation using the least amount of force possible.

“To just talk to people and let them know that we’re here to help them. And just, you know, share this information to keep cops safe and the public safe as well.”

Understanding mental health, substance abuse, and other behaviors helps officers determine whether or not the person is an immediate threat according to Scholz. Deputy Collins at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said these are behaviors he sees on active duty.

“Just understanding the need for the training and the need to be able to de-escalate while still being able to use the force and that the reasonable force that we are allowed to use can be the answer to de-escalation.”

And the answer to keeping a good relationship between officers and the communities they serve.

