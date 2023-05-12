Health officer’s death being investigated as murder-suicide

The body of Dr. Calandra Letisha Green, an officer with the Oakland County Health Division, was found on the floor of the living room with her back against a couch. Her husband's body was found nearby. The incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide.(Oakland County Sheriff's Office)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PONTIAC, Mich. (WILX) - A woman who served as an officer for the Oakland County Health Division was found dead in her home. Now, detectives with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office are investigating her death as a murder-suicide.

Dr. Calandra Letisha Green and her husband were discovered on Thursday. Deputies were sent to the home on Alhambra Street in Pontiac around 1:30 p.m. Thursday for a welfare check after family members and co-workers of Dr. Green were unable to contact her.

Dr. Green’s body was found on the floor of the living room with her back against a couch. The body of her husband, 52-year-old Charles Quincy Green, was nearby. Police say both of the bodies were found to have fatal gunshot wounds and a handgun was found at the scene.

Friday, the Sheriff’s Office said the Oakland County Medical Examiner ruled 50-year-old Dr. Green’s death a homicide and the death of Charles has been ruled a suicide.

“A terrible and tragic situation that we seem to see more often these days,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a press release sent to News 10. “It’s hard to understand how someone that professes his love for another person can at some point commit such violence on them. Our prayers are with all those affected by this horrific loss.”

The incident remains under investigation and there is no motive yet known for the shooting.

